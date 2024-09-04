Man who allegedly “exposed himself” to a minor pleads not guilty to six counts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The man who allegedly broke into a Colorado Springs home before "exposing himself" to a minor has plead not guilty to six different counts related to the incident.

Colorado Springs Police say officers were responding to a burglary call for service at a home near Wimbleton Court and Lexington Drive, in the Briargate area.

Court documents say 31-year-old Cole Cordova allegedly entered the home through a sliding glass door in the basement where a 6-year-old was watching TV and making a bracelet after finishing dinner with her family. The rest of the family was still upstairs inside of the home.

On September 9, 2024, Cordova plead not guilty to six separate counts related to the alleged burglary including:

Burglary of a dwelling

Sex assault on a child

Indecent exposure involving a child

Sexual contact without consent

Enticement of a child

Harassment/obscene language or gesture

Cordova is due back in court on January 8, 2025.