Man formally charged after police find woman’s body in motel

By Kevin Craft

SAGINAW, Michigan (WJRT) — The man who was arrested after a woman’s body was found in a motel room in Saginaw Township was charged on Wednesday.

Court records show that 46-year-old Daniel Varnes is facing three charges in all, including torture, assault with intent to murder and concealing the death of an individual.

Early Sunday morning, Saginaw Township police were called to a motel near I-675 after someone reported a woman’s body was in the man’s room.

The woman was identified as 46-year-old Teressa Johnson from Flint. Her body was found badly beaten. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bond for Varnes has been denied.

