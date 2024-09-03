More details emerge about the Colorado Springs man who confessed to his wife’s murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After Sunday's early morning call, a man confessing to a 9-1-1 operator that he had murdered his wife, KRDO13 is learning more details about the developing homicide investigation.

RELATED: El Paso County man admits to killing his wife in 911 call Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff's office, the victim's body was discovered at the end of Walsen Road, about 100 yards from where the suspect Stephen Chan, and his family reside on Horsetail Terrace. Walsen Road is home to multiple residences.

Stephen Chan- EPSO

KRDO13 spoke with the woman who discovered the body Sunday morning, around 6:30 in the morning. She did not wish to talk on camera but said that she saw Chan drive away in his truck while she was walking her dog.

When she looked further, she found a body wrapped in a comforter and immediately called the police. Many other neighbors confirmed that the section of dirt road was closed down for the day while the El Paso County Sheriff's Department investigated.

Meanwhile, neighbors on Horsetail Terrace formed a memorial today at the Chan's residence.

They did not want to speak with us on camera on Tuesday.