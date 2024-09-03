Skip to Content
Man charged with murder in connection with the deaths of a California couple at a nudist resort

Dan and Stephanie Menard were reported missing on August 25.
Dan and Stephanie Menard were reported missing on August 25.
By Nicole Chavez, CNN

(CNN) — A man was charged with murder on suspicion of killing his neighbors at a California nudist resort, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson announced Tuesday afternoon in a news conference.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, is facing two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of missing couple Daniel and Stephanie Menard, who are 79 and 73, authorities said.

The couple was last seen on August 24 at their home in the Olive Dell Ranch resort in San Bernardino County. Human remains were found underneath Sparks’ home after he was arrested last week, following a tense and lengthy standoff.

Police have said they believe the remains are those of the Menards, who lived next door.

“We know they’re dead, and we know there’s two victims,” Anderson said about the reasoning for the charges.

Sparks is set to appear in court Wednesday and is ineligible for bail, jail records show. CNN has been unable to identify an attorney for Sparks or locate family members.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

