‘So happy right now’: American couple Mackenzie McDonald and Maria Mateas savoring US Open doubles partnership

(CNN) — Mackenzie McDonald and Maria Mateas didn’t expect still to be in New York, but on Sunday they have a chance to extend their stay in the US Open mixed doubles.

The American couple had a wild card entry to the competition and defeated Fabrice Martin and Alexandra Panova in three sets on Friday, which Mateas described as an “amazing” experience.

“This is actually one of the best moments of my life,” said the world No. 190, per the WTA and ATP Tour websites. “I’m so happy right now. It’s actually crazy.”

The pair will now face third seeds Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori at Flushing Meadows on Sunday having already ended their singles campaigns. Mateas lost in qualifying against Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann, while McDonald was beaten by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the first round of the main draw earlier this week.

Mateas had been due to fly to Europe for another tournament prior to the victory in the mixed doubles, but has now ended up staying on.

“This means we get to spend more days together too, because there are tournaments right around the corner,” said McDonald, who reached the third round of the US Open men’s doubles last year. The couple think that their respective schedules will keep them apart for two months after their run at this tournament finishes.

“Honestly, just having another night of dinner, knowing that we’re not going to be leaving tomorrow (Saturday), is big,” he added. “Having another day is huge. So yeah, we’ll really enjoy it as much as we can.”

The couple also teamed up in the US Open mixed doubles last year but were knocked out in the first round by fellow Americans Robin Montgomery and Alex Michelsen.

For Mateas, that was her first taste of grand slam tennis.

“Obviously, we know each other better than anyone, but I didn’t want to let him down in a way,” she said after Friday’s victory. “And then this year, I just went out there, and I just wanted to have a lot of fun and really enjoy it no matter what. And we definitely did that.”

