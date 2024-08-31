Skip to Content
News

Juvenile dies following fatal overnight crash in Black Forest

AXIS
By
New
Published 4:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol says a juvenile has died following a crash at the intersection of Shoup Road and Herring Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on August 30, 2024.

CSP says the victim was taken to a local children's hospital where they were pronounced dead. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content