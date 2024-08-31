Juvenile dies following fatal overnight crash in Black Forest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol says a juvenile has died following a crash at the intersection of Shoup Road and Herring Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on August 30, 2024.

CSP says the victim was taken to a local children's hospital where they were pronounced dead. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.