MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The 50th Annual Commonwheel Art Festival kicked off Saturday morning. The free event includes all kinds of art including photography, sculptures and visual arts.

The event is hosted at Memorial Park in Manitou and features live music and food vendors.

According to the website, the event features artists from both the Pikes Peak Region and neighboring states.

The event will run through Labor Day weekend.