Steph Curry agrees to one-year extension with Golden State Warriors worth a reported $62.6 million

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Steph Curry has agreed to a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the NBA’s website, the deal – which will keep Curry in California through the 2026-27 season – is worth $62.6 million.

Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons and, when his current deal expires, he will have earned $532 million through basketball contracts, the second-most in NBA history behind LeBron James’ $580 million.

The 36-year-old is coming off a successful summer where he played a key role in Team USA’s gold medal in the men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including a fourth-quarter explosion in the final against France to secure the victory.

Curry, who is the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, has spent all of his 15 seasons in the NBA with the Warriors and has set countless record along the way. He won back-to-back MVP Awards in 2015 and 2016 and is the only player ever to win the award by a unanimous vote.

He has won four titles with the team, most recently in 2022 where he was named the Finals Most Valuable Player.

Last season ended in disappointment though after Golden State missed out on the playoffs following defeat in the Play-In tournament.

The Warriors appear to be entering a new era this coming season after Curry’s longtime ‘Splash Brothers’ teammate, Klay Thompson, left the team in free agency earlier this year.

Curry will still line up alongside Draymond Green as Golden State looks to build around a young core made up of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.