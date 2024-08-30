NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother killed in New Jersey crash, officials say

By Thomas Schlachter and Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by an SUV while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said. The tragedy came on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

Gaudreau’s team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, called the deaths an “unimaginable tragedy” in a social media post Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were riding bicycles around 8:19 p.m. Thursday on a county road in Oldmans Township – a community in southern New Jersey near the Delaware River – when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was attempting to pass two slower-moving vehicles hit them, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Jeep driver, who police identified as 43-year-old Sean Higgins, is charged with two counts of death by auto. “Through further investigation, Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said in a news release.

Higgins was being held without bond at the Salem County Correctional Facility Friday morning, jail records show. There was no attorney information listed.

The Gaudreau brothers were scheduled to serve as groomsmen Friday afternoon at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia, according to her online registry page at TheKnot.com.

Nicknamed “Johnny Hockey,” Johnny Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft out of Boston College.

He signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2022-2023 season and tallied 12 goals and 48 assists last season.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew,” the Blue Jackets said in the statement.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could.

“The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him,” the statement continued.

In 11 seasons in the league, Gaudreau had 243 career goals and 743 points while making seven All-Star game appearances.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman said.

CNN’s Jacob Lev and Roxanne Garcia contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.