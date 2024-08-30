Skip to Content
Friday Night Blitz pick of week 1: Lewis-Palmer vs Rampart

By
New
Published 11:18 PM

Rampart edged Lewis-Palmer in a 15-14 defensive slugfest.

Rampart improves to 2-0 this season.

Lewis-Palmer is 0-1.

Danny Mata

