Paddleboarder identified from weekend drowning at Rampart Reservoir

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner has identified the paddleboarder who died over the weekend at Rampart Reservoir.

The coroner identified him as 25-year-old Theodis "Otis" Forrest Jr.

A GoFundMe says, "Otis was a bright light in this world - always beaming with happiness and kindness. He was tall, athletic, handsome, free-spirited, risky, loving, creative, and had no sense of time! He would get there when he got there! You couldn’t possibly be upset with him when he walked in the door donning that big, charming smile."

The GoFundMe also says that Otis loved his rescue dogs and left behind his Parents, Otis Forrest Sr., Jacque Forrest, his brother Theo Forrest, his girlfriend Kiara, his beloved dog, Archie, and many more.

