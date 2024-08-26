Body of paddleboarder recovered from Rampart Reservoir

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) water rescue team recovered a body from Rampart Reservoir near Woodland Park on Sunday morning.

Recovery efforts came after a paddleboarder went missing during what CPW called a "wind event" on Saturday afternoon and a search that lasted late into Saturday night.

According to CPW, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to calls for help at the reservoir after witnesses reported seeing the man fall into the water and not resurface. Witnesses also reported the man had a dog with him, which managed to stay on the paddleboard before eventually swimming to shore.

CSFD responded to the calls by deploying a helicopter and a drone before calling CPW's marine recovery team to assist in finding the man. CPW officials began searching at 7 p.m., according to a press release from the agency.

Using sonar equipment, lights and a camera, CPW personnel found the body submerged more than 60 feet deep at around 1 a.m. and pulled it out of the water an hour later.

The victim has not yet been identified.

“This is a tragedy, and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Grant Brown, CPW’s boating safety program manager, said. “We’ve experienced far too many water deaths in Colorado. We urge everyone on or near the water to please wear a life jacket.

“When someone is plunged into such cold water, the shock from cold water immersion can cause your entire body to cramp leaving you unable to swim," he said. "You can die in one or two minutes.”

There have been more than 30 recreational drownings in 2024, according to CPW's unofficial count.