Caitlin Clark makes WNBA rookie history again in Indiana Fever win over Connecticut Sun

(CNN) — Caitlin Clark has made WNBA history once again, setting a record for the most three-pointers made by a rookie in a season during the Indiana Fever’s 84-80 win against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark drained her 86th triple of the season in the first quarter to eclipse the previous record of 85 set by the Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard in 2022. She added two more from deep later in the game to bring her season total to 88.

The 22-year-old had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Fever snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Sun – Indiana had lost all three games against the Sun this season and had not beaten Connecticut since July 3, 2021, according to the WNBA.

“We’re night and day different,” Clark said about the team’s progress postgame. “And that’s what you’re going to see with a young group. Obviously, we’re young. We have some older players, but a lot of the people that we have in our lineup are younger, so just figuring each other out and learning, I think, has got us a long way.”

All five Indiana starters scored in double figures, with Kelsey Mitchell once again leading the way for the squad with 23 points. She is in red-hot scoring form, averaging 25.6 points per game since the league resumed after its Paris Olympic break.

Mitchell spoke about the benefits of playing with someone like Clark during her postgame on-court interview.

“I think the best part about it is that our chemistry continues to get better,” she said.

“I value what Caitlin brings to the table because, not only does she have the pace and the space, but she can shoot the lights out and you just got to be ready when your number’s called with a person like that.”

The game was close throughout with neither team being able to build on leads. The Sun threatened to spoil the party late on, but two clutch free throws from Lexie Hull – who scored 17 points in her second start of the season – iced the contest to score the upset win for the Fever.

Indiana moves to 15-16 with the victory as it continues a push for the postseason, while Connecticut dropped to 22-8. The Sun were led by DiJonai Carrington with 19 points and six steals with Alyssa Thomas adding 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Per the WNBA, the official attendance inside Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse was 17,274 with the Fever setting a WNBA attendance record with over 500,000 total fans at home and road games over the course of the season.

Among the fans inside the arena were a couple of sporting greats. Team USA Olympic gold medal winners Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas met with the players after the game.

“EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS,” Biles posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “So happy to be able to go support! My first of many WNBA games.”

“First WNBA game of many!” Thomas said. “Had so much fun supporting these stars.”

Angel Reese’s 20+ rebound streak comes to an end in Chicago Sky loss

After making WNBA history by recording 20+ rebounds in three straight games, Angel Reese’s streak ended in a 74-70 loss to the Washington Mystics.

Reese still recorded 14 rebounds – her 24th game in a row with double-digit boards – to go along with seven points and two assists. The seventh overall pick has set multiple rebounding and double-double records in an impressive rookie campaign.

Stefanie Dolson led the way with 17 points for a Mystics squad that has struggled over the course over the season, helping the team move to 9-22.

The Sky, led by Michaela Onyenwere’s 15 points, drop to 11-19.

