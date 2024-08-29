ABC presidential debate rules show microphones will be muted, but Harris camp is still pushing back

By Hadas Gold, Kristen Holmes and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

New York (CNN) — ABC News intends to mute the microphones of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris while their opponent speaks during an upcoming presidential debate, according to a copy of the formal rules obtained by CNN, but the Harris campaign is continuing to push back on the final sticking point.

“Candidate microphones will be live only for the candidate whose turn it is to speak, and muted when time belongs to another candidate,” ABC stated in the debate rules sent to the campaigns on Tuesday.

While the Trump campaign has accepted the rules governing the Sep. 10 matchup, Harris’ campaign said it remains in ongoing discussions with the network about the microphone issue.

“Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for a third time,” Harris campaign senior advisor Brian Fallon said in a post on X. “We have been asked to accede to Trump’s handlers’ wishes on this point for the sake of preserving the debate. We find the Trump’s team’s stance to be weak, and remain in discussions with ABC on the final rules.”

Fallon added that the rules sent to the campaigns were “a draft” that both sides must still reach an agreement on.

“We have not done so because we think both candidates have expressed a clear desire to have hot mics,” he said. “Not clear why Trump staff is overruling their principal, who should be capable of making up his own mind.”

ABC News declined to comment.

During an event in Virginia on Monday, Trump said of the microphones, “We agreed to the same rules, I don’t know, doesn’t matter to me, I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time.”

But in a post on his Truth Social platform the next day, Trump added, “The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden.”

ABC’s rules, which were first shared with the campaigns last week, largely mirror the format of CNN’s presidential debate in June between Trump and President Joe Biden, during which the candidates’ microphones were muted as their opponent spoke, a rule the Biden campaign had insisted on but something the Harris campaign had sought to change in recent days.

But the issue over hot mics has become a sticking point as ABC News prepares for the high-stakes debate, which is set to take place next month in Philadelphia with moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.

The Harris campaign has publicly pushed for the microphones to remain unmuted throughout the event, needling Trump over the issue in a statement earlier this week.

“Both candidates have publicly made clear their willingness to debate with unmuted mics for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates – but it appears Donald Trump is letting his handlers overrule him. Sad!”

But behind the scenes, the Trump campaign continued to advocate for the rules they had already agreed to with ABC News. The formal list of debate rules was sent to the Trump campaign on Tuesday and was accepted by the campaign. According to a person familiar with matter, the Trump campaign expected ABC to publish the formal announcement that both candidates had accepted the debate rules earlier this week.

In addition to the muted microphones, the 90-minute debate will not feature a live audience. ABC has agreed to allow other television networks to simulcast the event, which will include two commercial breaks. A coin flip will determine podium placement and order of closing statements.

The candidates won’t be allowed to have any notes on stage with them or visit with campaign staff during breaks.

There will be two minutes given for answers, and two minutes for rebuttals with one minute for follow ups. The candidates also cannot ask questions of one another.

