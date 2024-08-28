Pueblo library moves to temporary location during renovation efforts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – While renovation efforts are underway at the Patrick A. Lucero Branch Library, the city of Pueblo and the Pueblo City-County Library District are partnering to offer a temporary library location at El Centro Del Quinto Sol Community Recreation Center until the project is completed.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Pueblo City Council approved a facility use agreement for the use of certain Pueblo Parks and Recreation premises, which includes using the upstairs of El Centro del Quinto Sol for books, DVDs and computers.

Lucero Library at El Centro del Quinto Sol will be open 3-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“The City of Pueblo is proud to partner with the Pueblo City-County Library District during renovations and opening our doors at El Centro del Quinto Sol to assist with the transition,” Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham said in a Monday press release. “Lucero Library is an anchor institution on the east side of Pueblo, and we know the location serves as a hub for many activities which will be a great fit at our El Centro recreation center location.”

The construction project with Lucero Library began in August of 2024 and is expected to be completed fall of 2025.

At its temporary location, the Lucero Library will continue to offer programs such as after-school chess, arts, crafts and more within the multi-purpose room at El Centro del Quinto Sol.

“We are very appreciative of the City of Pueblo's partnership in hosting the Patrick A. Lucero Library at El Centro del Quinto Sol while the library building undergoes renovation. Providing library materials, services and programs while construction happens ensures that the Lucero Library remains available to the community,” PCCLD Executive Director Sherri Baca said.

El Centro del Quinto Sol is located at 609 E. Sixth St., which is located less than a mile away from the location of the Lucero Library. You can find more information on El Centro del Quinto Sol here.