Crews respond to deadly house fire near East Evans Avenue in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Fire Department says crews are currently on the scene of a "double fatal" house fire on 1800 block of East Evans Avenue in Pueblo.

According to PFD, firefighters discovered one person and a dog dead inside of the home. Another person was also discovered inside and rushed to a local hospital.

A joint investigation between fire and police agencies is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

