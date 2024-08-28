Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to accident, fuel spilled at Las Animas and Wahsatch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident at Las Animas and Wahsatch where a diesel tank from a truck was punctured in the accident.

CSFD says that it’s estimated the tank is about 100 gallons and about 50 galls have spilled.

Stormwater is responding to assess.

Las Animas and Wahsatch are closed at this time.

Please avoid the area.