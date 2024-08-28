Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to accident, fuel spilled at Las Animas and Wahsatch

CSFD
By
New
Published 2:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident at Las Animas and Wahsatch where a diesel tank from a truck was punctured in the accident.

CSFD says that it’s estimated the tank is about 100 gallons and about 50 galls have spilled.

Stormwater is responding to assess.

Las Animas and Wahsatch are closed at this time.

Please avoid the area.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content