READ: New indictment against Donald Trump in January 6 case
By CNN Staff
(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith filed a retooled indictment in the federal election interference case against former President Donald Trump, slimming down the allegations against the 2024 Republican presidential nominee in light of the US Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.
Read the superseding indictment below.
