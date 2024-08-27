Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to premiere renovated grizzly bear habitat, introduce newest residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – After a summer staycation in a different habitat at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the zoo’s 20-year-old grizzly bears, Emmett and Digger, are back in their new-and-improved home in the Rocky Mountain Wild section.

Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The bears also have new neighbors: Benton, Baker and Baldwin – three raccoon brothers that came to the park from a zoo in Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

To celebrate the latest changes, the zoo is inviting community members to Emmett and Digger’s Housewarming Party on Saturday, Aug. 31 through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2 with special activities and keeper talks all weekend long.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, guests can visit Emmett and Digger in their new home. The former grizzly bear boardwalk has been removed, making way for a new pathway to visit grizzlies in their new demonstration area. Now, instead of taking the stairs and boardwalk to the bears, guests follow a sidewalk connecting from the main pathway through Asian Highlands and Rocky Mountain Wild.

Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

In addition to an expansion of the bear's lower yard, the bears’ improved habitat features a bear-safe overnight outdoor den area to allow the boys to sleep under the stars, which the zoo says they have consistently chosen to do when given the option to go outside or stay indoors overnight.

The zoo said his change also gives staff improved access to safely provide medical care for the bears if needed.

The overnight space, dens and two yards can now comfortably house two groups of bears separately. With these changes, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo can also provide a home for orphaned bear cubs who need long-term care.

Guests might also notice a new "mud pit." Emmett and Digger’s team built the bears a new dirt/sand pit on the foundation of an unused animal enclosure. They will have new spaces to create day beds, search for buried treasures, or just dig – a favorite activity for a grizzly.

Advance admission tickets for the event are required for both members and the general public. The zoo says Labor Day weekend is a very popular time to visit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and they expect days to sell out. Advance tickets are available at cmzoo.org.