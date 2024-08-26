Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit from Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is seeking to toss out a civil lawsuit from Rodney Jones — a producer known as “Lil Rod” — who, earlier this year, sued the embattled businessman and musician for sexual assault, sexual harassment, and grooming.

In a motion to dismiss, filed Monday in federal court in the Southern District of New York, Combs claims that Jones’ lawsuit has no merit and is designed to reach a monetary settlement and garner media attention.

Jones, a music producer and videographer, said in his lawsuit that he worked with Combs in 2022 and 2023 on his most recent album, “Love.” Among other allegations, Jones claims that Combs did not compensate him for his music producing work, forced him to procure and interact with sex workers, threatened him and served alcoholic beverages laced with drugs to guests at parties at his homes.

Jones is seeking $30 million in his suit against Combs. He initially filed the complaint in February 2024. Jones moved to voluntarily dismiss some of the defendants, which the judge granted in May.

According to Combs’ motion to dismiss, Jones’ complaint is “replete with legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods.” Despite “hyperbole and lurid theatrics,” the new court documents state, Jones’ lawsuit “fails to state a single viable claim” against Combs and his business entities, which are named as additional defendants.

Aside from denying Jones’ claims, Combs also accuses Jones of using serious allegations against him to “promote his personal brand and profit from exposure,” citing a recent social media post where Jones spoke about his lawsuit against Combs and was laughing and smiling in the video. A source close to Combs told CNN that Jones and his attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, received a cease and desist related to the social media video

Jones’ attorney, Blackburn, described Combs’ motion to dismiss is a “delay tactic” and “nothing more than a billing exercise.” He said that his client’s lawsuit is full of evidence.

Combs’ attorneys state in the motion that “Jones’ sexual assault claim against Mr. Combs must be dismissed because Jones fails to plead the most basic facts, such as where and when any purported instance of assault occurred or what allegedly transpired.”

The motion also seeks to toss out other claims, including Combs’ alleged “pattern of racketeering activity,” liability for sexual advances from third parties and Jones’ suffering from emotional distress.

Ongoing federal investigation

Jones’ complaint is among nine against Combs since last November and the eighth directly accusing him of sexual assault. One of the eight lawsuits, filed by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, has been settled. Another lawsuit accused his son Christian Combs of sexual assault, and Sean Combs is accused of aiding and abetting. Combs and his son have denied the allegations against them.

After denying claims against him by Ventura, CNN published a video of Combs physically abusing her, which resulted in Combs issuing an apology — his first admission of any wrongdoing, though he still maintains that he is not responsible of most of the accusations against him.

The lawsuits Combs is facing are civil cases, but CNN reported in May that federal investigators were prepared to utilize a grand jury, according to sources familiar with the probe, signaling that the US Justice Department is moving toward potentially seeking an indictment of Combs.

A source familiar with the current state of the investigation told CNN that Combs has been informed that he is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, but to date, has not received a target letter from authorities. While the investigation is ongoing, there is no indication as to if or when Combs may be indicted.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.