Inaugural car show in Colorado Springs displays exotic automobiles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Big 3 Automotive Classic car show allowed visitors to view classic cars and international "exotic cars."

The car show featured cars from multiple local clubs, showing off Ford, Chrysler, and American Built cars. They also featured imports and Exotic Automobiles.

Ace Entertainment, the event organizer, partnered with local businesses to put on the show, featuring live entertainment and vendors.

Tickets are $10 for General Admission and $35 for car showers.