Manhunt in Germany after three killed in festival stabbing attack

By Benjamin Brown, Helen Regan and Nadine Schmidt, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway after an attacker armed with a knife killed three people and seriously wounded several others at a festival Friday in the western German city of Solingen, police told CNN.

Witnesses alerted authorities at around 9:40 p.m. saying an unknown perpetrator had attacked several people at random with a knife at the Fronhof, a central square in the city, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of Dusseldorf, German police said during a press conference.

The lone male suspect is on the run and special police forces have been deployed to the active manhunt, police said, later adding that eight people were wounded, five of them seriously.

Crowds had gathered at the square Friday to celebrate the “Festival of Diversity,” a three-day event marking the 650th anniversary of the city’s founding. Police say the attack occurred close to the stage where a musical act was performing.

The premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, the state which includes Solingen, said the incident “struck our country to the heart.”

“North Rhine-Westphalia is united in shock and grief. In these dark hours, the people of our state and beyond are in Solingen with their hearts and thoughts. An act of brutal and senseless violence has struck our country to the heart,” Hendrik Wüst said in a statement on X.

Herbert Reul, the state’s interior minister, said in a televised statement that the motive for the attack remains unclear.

“None of us know why this happened. I can’t say anything about the motive, about the person,” Reul said.

During a press conference, a police spokesperson said their “current assessment is that this was a deliberate attack.” Asked by reporters whether this was a terror attack, however, the spokesperson cautioned: “That would just be speculation. I can’t say that at the moment.”

Images and footage from the scene showed several ambulances and police officers, as well as a helicopter flying overhead.

Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said authorities were “doing everything they can to apprehend the perpetrator and determine the background to the attack.”

“We mourn the people who were torn from their lives in a terrible way. My thoughts are with the families of those killed and those seriously injured,” she added on X.

The city’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach, said: “This evening, all of us in Solingen are experiencing shock, horror, and great sadness.”

“We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured,” he wrote on Solingen’s Facebook page.

The mayor sent his prayers to the victims fighting for their lives and thanked the rescue and security personnel for their help. “I ask you, if you believe, pray with me and, if not, then hope with me,” he said.

According to the festival’s website, Friday was the start of the three-day “Festival of Diversity,” which would include music, food, performances, and family-friendly entertainment.

Bergisch Symphony Orchestra, the shared orchestra for the cities of Solingen and Remscheid, was scheduled to play on the main stage on Friday.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Melissa Gray

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.