Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber welcome their first child

(CNN) — Hailey and Justin Bieber on Friday announced the birth of their first child.

In an Instagram post Friday evening, Justin shared a photo of the baby’s foot. “Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” Justin captioned the post alongside a bear emoji.

Hailey shared the same photo on her Instagram story and captioned it with the baby’s name and teddy bear and blue heart emojis.

The couple didn’t share additional details, including when the baby was born. A representative for Hailey Bieber told CNN on Friday night that no further details were available.

The Canadian singer, 30, and the model, 27, who have been married for six years, announced the pregnancy in May via a series of photos on their respective Instagram pages. They posted photos showcasing Hailey’s baby bump in an all-white lace gown. At the time, she was already six months along. Justin was also seen lovingly holding onto Hailey’s belly in one snapshot.

Hailey told W Magazine in an interview last month that she decided to reveal that she was expecting in order to enjoy her pregnancy “outwardly.” She added that she just “wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

“In the beginning (of pregnancy), it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” she said.

Justin’s hit single, “Baby,” propelled him to teenage pop star stardom in 2010. He has won two Grammy awards and attained eight number-one hits.

Hailey founded the skincare brand Rhode and modeled for major brands including Guess, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

In 2018, Justin announced on his Instagram page that the pair were engaged, writing, “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

Just a few months after announcing their engagement, the couple secretly tied the knot at a New York courthouse. In 2019, they wed again in a lavish ceremony with family and friends at a luxury resort in Bluffton, South Carolina.

After the pregnancy was announced, Justin’s mother Pattie Mallette posted a video on her verified Instagram account of her reaction.

“So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya’ll,” Mallette said. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma! Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

