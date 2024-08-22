Young child dies after being struck by tram on Boardwalk in Ocean City

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A young child died after being struck by an Ocean City Tram Tuesday evening on the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

A 2-year-old boy was crossing the Boardwalk tram pad near Dorchester Street when he was struck by the tram, according to police. The child died at the scene.

The tram conductors remained at the scene and police closed off part of the Boardwalk for officers to investigate.

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Panitch at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov.

