Workplace Wellbeing Summit held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - What role does the workplace play in fostering mentally healthy employees?

The Workplace Well-Being Summit was held in Colorado Springs today and addressed just that!

It's designed to be an immersive, workshop-style event. Participants were able to get face-to-face with experts about the state of mental health in the country and how to better handle times of crisis in the workplace.

We spoke with one of the event organizers who told us that the bare minimum will no longer cut it when it comes to workers and their mental health.

"It's not good enough to get so-called troubled people to counselors. We need to think about what the workplace can do to provide protection and create a caring community. so that when people do have their hard times they know they'll be taken care of," said organizer Sally Spencer Thomas.

Participants were able to join interactive events and learn more about certifications they can earn to further promote psychological health and safety at work.