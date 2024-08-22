Rampart football – A family affair

This season the Rampart Rams plan to bowl over the competition. Team bonding is one of the reasons for the programs success, "It's $10, only 911 at night. We're always hanging out. We're always watching film together. It's honestly a family and a brotherhood," says Rampart defensive end, Justus Derickson. Rampart quarterback, Konnor Marko adds, "We're basically with each other 24-7, you know, talking to each other outside of football, and of course, like Justice said before, you know, bowling. Bowling all the time. Not even just that, but going out to like lunches or going to sporting events together. That isn't just football, but stuff like that."

That’s the stuff they believe will help them achieve their goals, "I think the expectations, the deep playoff run, I think we can really get after it and I think we're one of the best teams to watch out for like Rampart," says Derickson.

Rampart head coach Rob Royer has been keeping a watchful eye for seven years. He hopes the results will be greater than the four years he gets to coach his players, "We've always talked about four for 40. You know, we think we've got four years to invest in these kids. That's going to affect the next 40 years of their lives. It's important for us because it's that investment in the whole kid," says Royer. "It's not just a football player, it's a student. It's a community member. Eventually, it's a husband and you know, it's a father."

Big wins by coaching with big hearts, "I feel blessed. You know, we talk as a staff like we're blessed to have these kids and we get to have them for ten weeks for sure. We think that this varsity group, they've got the potential to earn to play beyond that. I feel blessed and I think my staff does as well. You know, we love these kids," says Royer.