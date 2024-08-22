Here’s what Mindy Kaling said about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce at the DNC

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Mindy Kaling has a message of support for Ben Affleck amid his split with Jennifer Lopez.

Kaling was Wednesday’s host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and during her speech, the “Office” star mentioned Affleck while showing some love for their home state of Massachusetts.

“I couldn’t leave here without giving a shoutout to the amazing delegation from my home state Massachusetts,” Kaling energetically said while standing at the podium. “I love you Massachusetts!”

After she mentioned the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum, Kaling said, “Ben Affleck, hang in there.”

Kaling’s comment was presumably in reference to news of Lopez filing for divorce from Affleck in Los Angeles earlier in the week.

The estranged couple were married for two years, with Lopez’s filing coinciding with the anniversary of their Riceboro, Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022 after they first eloped in Las Vegas a month prior.

They were previously engaged to be married more than 20 years ago after they first met on the set of the comedy “Gigli,” but postponed and ultimately canceled their 2003 nuptials citing “excessive media attention.”

Just after Kaling’s mention of Affleck at the DNC, she added, “Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world,” in reference to the popular chain that was founded in Massachusetts, and also surely a nod to Affleck’s beloved and highly meme-able commercials for the brand.

