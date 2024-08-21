NY appeals court to hear oral arguments on Trump’s $454 million civil fraud judgment next month

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A New York appeals court will hear oral arguments on Donald Trump’s appeal of the $454 million civil judgment against him on September 26 – making it unlikely the appeals court will issue a decision by Election Day.

Trump has asked the First Department appellate division to throw out Judge Arthur Engoron’s order finding him liable for fraud and ordering him to pay $354 million plus interest, which totals over $100 million.

In legal papers, Trump argues that no one was harmed, the judgment is unconstitutional and the case never should have been brought because the conduct is too old.

The New York attorney general’s office’s reply is due Wednesday.

Trump posted a $175 million bond in April, after the appeals court lowered the bond amount. The bond paused any action New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office could take to take over properties or bank accounts.

