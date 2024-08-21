Skip to Content
Cyclist found dead in creek along Colorado Springs trail

today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:50 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Shortly before noon on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received two 911 calls about a person who was found in Douglas Creek, along Sinton Trail.

This is near Garden of the Gods Road.

CSPD said good Samaritans had noticed the cyclist in the creek and stopped to help. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they determined the person was dead.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office is investigating the person's cause of death.

No further information has been released at this time.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

