US sanctions former Haitian President Martelly over drug trafficking allegations

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — The United States has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly for alleged drug trafficking, accusing him of fueling the ongoing violence and instability in the Caribbean nation.

The US Treasury Department alleges that Martelly abused his influence to facilitate drug trafficking into the US. It also accuses him of laundering illicit drug proceeds, working with Haitian drug traffickers and sponsoring multiple Haiti-based gangs.

The sanctions announced Tuesday prohibit US institutions and individuals from financial dealings with Martelly.

“Today’s action against Martelly emphasizes the significant and destabilizing role he and other corrupt political elites have played in perpetuating the ongoing crisis in Haiti,” the Treasury’s Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith said.

US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the move “demonstrates the United States’ unwavering resolve to promote accountability for all individuals whose activities contribute to gang violence and destabilize the political environment in Haiti, regardless of their rank or stature.”

Martelly, who served as Haitian president from 2011 to 2016, was previously sanctioned by Canada on November 17, 2022, on suspicion of protecting or supporting the activities of criminal gangs.

CNN has reached out to Martelly for comment on the latest sanctions.

Martelly is the latest Haitian official to face US sanctions in recent years.

In June 2023, the US sanctioned former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe for the alleged misuse of tens of millions of dollars, which he denied. In November 2022, the Treasury also levied sanctions against then-President of the Haitian Senate Joseph Lambert and former Haitian Senator Youri Latortue, accusing them of drug trafficking. Latortue vehemently denied the allegations. At the time, Lambert did not respond to a CNN request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.