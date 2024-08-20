Skip to Content
One shot, hospitalized following altercation outside Fountain 7-Eleven

Published 5:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fountain police are searching for a suspect after a shooting outside a Fountain convenience store left one man hospitalized.

Police first received reports of the shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven off of South Santa Fe Avenue, just west of Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives say the shooting started over a verbal altercation between two men near the store's gas pumps, which escalated when one man pulled a gun on another and fired.

So far, no suspects have been identified. The investigation is still active.

Fountain police say there are no road closures in the area at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

Sadie Buggle

