On the day we were out at Mesa Ridge football practice, the Blue Angels were flying over the field. This year the Grizzlies plan to soar to new heights, "That we're going to play a fun, exciting brand of football," says Mesa Ridge head football coach Jerimi Calip.

An exciting brand of football that may include more footballs in flight, "Yeah, I'm hoping so. I feel like we balance it out. We would really be an unstoppable team," says Mesa Ridge wide receiver, Sonny Rogers.

Mesa Ridge quarterback Bryce Riehl has been working hard in the weight room and has put on fifteen pounds, "I've definitely make it more at those than I did last year, especially down to the field side and all that," says Riehl. "The first practice I was on, it felt a lot better down farther and if a lot easier." Rogers adds, "I've noticed his arm power, his his, his ability to get down deep now has gotten a lot better."

One thing that is consistent at Mesa Ridge is a tight knit culture, and that's why this program never takes a nosedive, "It's definitely really special. Over the years, a culture change a lot, so there's a lot more community that goes to the games and it's really nice having people that have your back," says Riehl.

Calip adds, "Because this is a really tight knit community, you know, it's about family down here. And these boys are just embracing."