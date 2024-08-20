Lightning strike causes rare gas line fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities spokesperson says this is the first time he's seen a fire start under these circumstances in 20 years.

Just after 5:30 pm on Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a burning gas line in the 4000 Block of Shelley Ave in eastern Colorado Springs near the airport. CSFD reported that a lightning strike struck a gas line causing a fire.

CSFD reports no injuries and the fire did not spread but charred some bark on a nearby tree.

CSU says homeowners shouldn't be worried, this type of fire is extremely rare. The energy group added that fixing the damaged line is fairly simple. Either CSU or CSFD cuts off the gas to help end the fire, then the damaged part of the line is replaced and the line is covered up.

KRDO 13 Investigates attempted to speak with the homeowners but found the property vacant.