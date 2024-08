COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There's a few more hours to take part in the 26th Annual Greek Festival!

The three day parish fest is taking place at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Paseo Road, and wraps up at the 3 p.m. today.

The community is invited out to enjoy authentic Greek food, drinks, music, a market and more!

There are also opportunities for traditional Greek dances and free lessons.