Former Secret Service director assigned security detail amid threats after Trump shooting

(CNN) — Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has been assigned a security detail amid continued threats, including in-person confrontations and threats posted online, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Several other Secret Service agents have received threats following the near-assassination last month of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to another source familiar with the matter. While those threats are being monitored, it’s unclear what other security measures have been taken.

It’s uncommon for former or even current Secret Service directors to receive their own protective details, but the step was taken for Cheatle after she and the agency came under heavy criticism for security failures on the day of Trump’s shooting.

The Secret Service declined to comment.

Cheatle abruptly resigned from the agency last month after intense criticism from lawmakers during a public congressional hearing where the director declined to answer many of the committee’s questions.

In the wake of the shooting, right-wing media and some Republicans criticized several female agents who protected Trump that day, claiming they couldn’t protect the former president because they were too small. Those and other attacks against the agents were perpetuated online.

