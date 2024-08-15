Need help with completing the FAFSA? A local organization can help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Pikes Peak United Way is assisting parents and students with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) through August 31.

The FAFSA is an online form that parents and students must complete each year to receive financial aid, including federal grants, work-study funds, and student loans. It’s free to complete, but many families struggle to provide the information required to complete the form accurately.

The FAFSA looks much different this year, now containing fewer questions and a new formula that could impact student's financial aid packages. These changes may make the process confusing for even families that have completed the form before.

That’s where Pikes Peak United Way is stepping in — to ensure families can fill out the FAFSA correctly, its staff is available by appointment to assist.

“We’re here to help,” said Cindy Aubrey, CEO of United Way. “Our career readiness team is available to help with the federal form, which is mandatory for students who need federal assistance in paying for college.”

The FAFSA requires families to create a verified account that includes an ID and parent or spouse contributors’ information for the form, as well as income and asset information. Navigating the process can be challenging, particularly for families of first-generation college students.

“We’re fortunate to be able to provide that assistance for local families,” Aubrey said. “Please reach out to us and let us help you get the federal assistance needed for college.”

Those interested in FAFSA assistance can call 211 to schedule an appointment.