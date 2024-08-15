Doherty High School honors a family’s legacy through 5k run for The Never Alone Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Thirteen years ago, family physician and Doherty athletic team doctor Dr. Alex Constantinides lost his wife and three children in a flash flood in Wyoming.

In response, Doherty High School organized their first 5k benefit run for The Never Alone Foundation, founded in 2012 to honor and remember the legacy of the Constantinides family.

The family was known in the Colorado Springs community for supporting international adoption by giving grants that bridge financial gaps for adoptive families.

The past 11 benefit runs have earned a total of over $45,000 in the Constantinides family name for those adopting children. Event organizers hope their 13th run tops the $50,000 mark.

The 13th annual Doherty Never Alone Foundation 5k benefit run will be hosted on Saturday, Aug. 17 in conjunction with a high school cross-country scrimmage of several local teams. The event begins at 8:05 a.m. at Monument Valley Park North, located off of Culebra and Fontanero.

The Colorado Springs District 11 school invites runners and walkers of all ages to participate in the family/stroller-friendly benefit run. The public race pre-registration, as well as race day registration, costs $40. All registered runners will receive a t-shirt.

You can register in the Doherty Business Office between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or online.