City of Colorado Springs seeks feedback on updated homeless plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs said Thursday that it plans to fund organizations that want to help in specific areas to address homelessness in the city.

A meeting was held at the City Administration Building Thursday, where many community members gathered to share their perspectives.

In part, the city said Thursday it plans to provide organizations that are willing to help with more than $700,000. More than $1 million will also go to help build a new shelter. Those plans are the preliminary stages.

City representatives also said they want to add more officers to the Homeless Outreach Team.

"Get the people in housing first. Because when they start feeling human, they'll start acting human," said Shane Hood. He’s experienced homelessness and says housing needs to be top priority.

"I think some of this drafted strategic goals are good, but I think there's a lack of acknowledgment or a viewpoint of seeing those experiencing homelessness as people," said meeting attendee Andie Schmidt.

The city says it also plans to give $200,000 to resource services for people on a low income and seniors.

Part of the plan is to also offer more jobs for unhoused people through Work Colorado Springs.

Thursday's feedback will be considered in a redraft of the plan. The final draft is expected in early September.