U.S. Navy to showcase SEAL VR experience at Doherty High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with United States Navy say Navy outreach and diversity leaders will visit Doherty High School on August 15, 2024 in search of "high-ability students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand STEM fields, such as nuclear engineering, cryptology, IT and health care."

Officials say the main attraction of the event will be the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of-the-art, virtual-reality experience that simulates an actual Navy SEAL mission. This is a behind-the-scenes look at the experience.

The U.S. Navy will also share information with prospective STEM students about its $180,000 Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Scholarship Program, which pays full college tuition for students with exceptional academic and leadership credentials.

“We are extremely excited to spend time at Doherty High School, meeting with the exceptional students and faculty, and discussing the range of opportunities available in today’s Navy. It is important for today’s high school students to understand that a Navy STEM career offers an exceptional future.” Captain Gervy Alota, Navy Diversity and Outreach

The Nimitz Virtual Reality Experience:

So, what exactly happens inside the mobile, 18-wheeler, Nimitz virtual reality experience? Participants go through a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac (traditionally used by Club DJs) that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission. Participants navigate the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed SWCC boat. Once finished, participants move to the debriefing station, where they receive feedback and a performance grade.