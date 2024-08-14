RFK Jr. reached out to Harris campaign about administration role in exchange for endorsement

By Aaron Pellish and Jim Acosta, CNN

(CNN) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign reached out to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to arrange a meeting about a possible role in her administration if he drops out of the race and endorses her, a Kennedy campaign official and a Democratic official told CNN.

The approach from Kennedy’s team occurred last week, and no meeting between the two candidates materialized, the Kennedy campaign official told CNN.

The effort to meet comes weeks after Kennedy and former President Donald Trump met in person during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the two discussed a possible role for Kennedy in a potential Trump administration in exchange for an endorsement.

Kennedy campaign staff also attempted to reach out to intermediaries for Ron Klain, former White House chief of staff for President Joe Biden, but those efforts were fruitless, the Kennedy campaign official said.

While Kennedy continues to make progress on ballot access, arrange campaign events and make media appearances, the campaign official told CNN he remains open to dropping out of the race if he believes he can serve the country another way.

Kennedy campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear said in a statement to CNN that Kennedy “is willing to meet with leaders of both parties to discuss the possibility of a unity government.”

CNN has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

The Washington Post first reported the outreach.

Democrats have strongly combatted Kennedy’s campaign since the beginning of the year through ads labeling Kennedy a “spoiler” and highlighting his ties to GOP megadonor Timothy Mellon, who has contributed to an outside group backing Kennedy and a separate group backing Trump. The Democratic National Committee and a super PAC ran by Democratic allies have filed objections to Kennedy’s ballot access in several states.

“No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement,” DNC spokesperson Matt Corridoni said Wednesday in a statement to CNN.

