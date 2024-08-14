Skip to Content
News

New president of Pueblo Community College to speak at annual Celebration Walk

Pueblo Community College
By
Published 10:44 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Undergraduates and soon-to-be freshmen at Pueblo Community College are invited to kick off the new semester at the college's 15th-annual Celebration Walk on August 19, 2024.

PCC officials say the college's new president, Chato Hazelbaker, will greet students as they make their way through campus. The Celebration Walk starts at 11:30 a.m. Faculty and staff will be in attendance, cheering students on as they start the Fall semester.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content