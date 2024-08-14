New president of Pueblo Community College to speak at annual Celebration Walk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Undergraduates and soon-to-be freshmen at Pueblo Community College are invited to kick off the new semester at the college's 15th-annual Celebration Walk on August 19, 2024.

PCC officials say the college's new president, Chato Hazelbaker, will greet students as they make their way through campus. The Celebration Walk starts at 11:30 a.m. Faculty and staff will be in attendance, cheering students on as they start the Fall semester.