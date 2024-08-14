Skip to Content
Fort Carson names Gate 1 “Freedom Gate” in honor of Medal of Honor recipients

KRDO
Published 3:47 PM

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)- The gates at Fort Carson will now be named after service members. Today they held a ceremony to change the name of Gate 1.

Gate 1 will now be called "Freedom Gate" and it will honor Medal of Honor recipients. For the past 6 months, Fort Carson has been working on this project.

General Major David Doyle said "Freedom Gate" would be a testament to the soldier's legacy.

"This was an incredible opportunity for Fort Carson, our community, and the legacy that went before us. And so to be part of it, to be able to appreciate today and to be able to announce that we're going to rename our gates, was an incredible experience," said Maj. Gen. Doyle.

Staff Sergeant Clinton Romesha along with Staff Sergeant Ty Carter and Captain Florent Groberg are the first ones to have Gate 1 named after them.

Staff Sergeant Romesha was a section leader in Fort Carson. In 2013, former President Barack Obama awarded him the Medal of Honor for his actions in Afghanistan.

"Staff Sergeant Romesha is a hero, he really does represent the best of our army noncommissioned officer who was brave in combat but also continues to give back to the army and the nation," said Maj. Gen. Doyle.

The project will be completed in 12 months. In October they'll be naming another gate, it's still unknown which gate it'll be or who it'll be named after.

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

