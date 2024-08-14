El Paso County’s DMV services could soon be much more efficient

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is reopening the county's Dealer’s Desk after four years with the hopes of establishing more efficient and streamlined DMV services.

The Dealer’s Desk is a specific DMV office that allows the over 140 car dealerships in El Paso County to file vehicle title and registration paperwork.

The facility has been closed for more than four years for safety reasons following the COVID-19 pandemic. For those four years, dealers had to go to DMV office to file paperwork in transactions that could take multiple hours.

The new office aims to create a more efficient process while also freeing up services and space for everyday customers at DMV offices. Dealers will now have access to an exclusive office, staffed with multiple specialized clerks, to file complicated transactions and paperwork more quickly.

“We are thrilled to open this state-of-the-art DMV office, designed to streamline processes and enhance the efficiency of dealer transactions,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker in an Aug. 13 press release. “With dedicated staff and tailored services, we aim to make your experience smoother and more convenient.”

The office of the Clerk and Recorder said the restoration of the Dealer's Desk will significantly contribute to the local economy, as dealerships provide important tax revenue to the county.