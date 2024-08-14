Coyote pack plaguing neighborhood near UCCS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The terrifying sounds of several coyote howls, growls, and screams were what many homeowners in University Park woke up to on Wednesday morning.

Many in the area say they are no stranger to living amongst wildlife, but the uptick in coyotes has become alarming. That's after multiple homeowners say their dogs have been attacked by them.

They told KRDO13 that they would like Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to come out and assess the situation. However, CPW tells KRDO13 that is not how it works.

Officials with CPW say they only come out when an animal has attacked a person. According to their website coyotes are classified as a game species. Additionally, landowners are allowed to kill coyotes, without a license, if they are on their land and threatening property or livestock.

However, residents in University Park say many of their houses are backed by 600+ acres of state land. Therefore, most times the coyotes are technically not on their property.

CPW says it is the responsibility of owners to protect their animals. Additionally, they can carry noise makers and rocks to throw at them if they feel endangered.