Skip to Content
News

Coyote pack plaguing neighborhood near UCCS

Elaine Gillham
By
Published 3:34 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The terrifying sounds of several coyote howls, growls, and screams were what many homeowners in University Park woke up to on Wednesday morning.

Many in the area say they are no stranger to living amongst wildlife, but the uptick in coyotes has become alarming. That's after multiple homeowners say their dogs have been attacked by them.

They told KRDO13 that they would like Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to come out and assess the situation. However, CPW tells KRDO13 that is not how it works.

Officials with CPW say they only come out when an animal has attacked a person. According to their website coyotes are classified as a game species. Additionally, landowners are allowed to kill coyotes, without a license, if they are on their land and threatening property or livestock. 

However, residents in University Park say many of their houses are backed by 600+ acres of state land. Therefore, most times the coyotes are technically not on their property.

CPW says it is the responsibility of owners to protect their animals. Additionally, they can carry noise makers and rocks to throw at them if they feel endangered.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content