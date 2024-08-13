Skip to Content
Colorado Springs City Council sends ordinance to Nov. ballot to ban retail marijuana stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs City Council passed, in an 8-1 vote, an ordinance that people will vote on in Nov.

The ordinance, if passed would amend the city charter to ban "retail marijuana stores."

Retail marijuana stores are defined in the proposal as "a retail marijuana cultivation facility, a retail marijuana testing facility, a retail marijuana product manufacturing facility, or a retail marijuana store."

The ordinance does specify that this would not apply to medical marijuana cultivation facilities, medical marijuana testing facilities, medical marijuana product manufacturing facilities, or medical marijuana stores operating in accordance with law.

If this passes, it would supersede any other initiative to allow retail marijuana.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

