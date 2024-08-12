Rock music festival raises funds to provide instruments to young musicians

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) – A local rock music festival will give you the chance to listen to music across genres from 12 diverse bands, all while helping to raise money for a good cause.

Hosted by the Rocky Mountain Music Society, the Rocky Rock Music Festival will be on Aug. 31 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Proceeds go toward providing free instruments and music resources to young people in Colorado.

Featuring 11 straight hours of live performances, the event will go from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will host a lineup of bands spanning a variety of genres, including indie rock, reggae, hip hop and hard rock.

Featured Bands:

Jeshua Marshall & The Flood

LEGS. The Band

Tensas & The Mourners

The Hardly Nevers

The Ephinj’s

The Stephen Lear Band

Fables of the Fall

Stereo Ontario

The Canary Initiative

Morgan Cox

Spyderland

Logan LaValley

For a comprehensive list of performance times, you can visit the festival's website.

Local artists, vendors and food trucks will be on site, and there will be an open bar from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. provided by the venue.

The Rocky Mountain Music Society will also host a raffle, with all proceeds going towards the nonprofit. The organization is dedicated to providing free instruments and music resources to children and ensuring they are able to learn and play music, regardless of their financial situation.

Tickets are $10 and available now at RockyMountainMusic.org. Early bird discounts are available for those who purchase tickets in advance for $8.