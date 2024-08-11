MTV’s ‘Catfish’ host Nev Schulman says he’s ‘lucky to be here’ after sustaining neck injury in bike accident

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Nev Schulman, the longtime host and producer of MTV reality series “Catfish: The TV Show,” says he fractured his neck in a bike accident last week, according to an Instagram post.

Schulman, 39, said in a post to his verified account that he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to pick up his son from school on August 5.

“I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement,” Schulman wrote. “I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious.”

Schulman didn’t specify in his post where the accident occurred, but said the care he received at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in Southampton, New York, was “remarkable.”

CNN has reached out to the Southampton Town Police Department for additional information.

The crash left him unable to pick up his son, one of the three children he shares with wife Laura Perlongo.

Schulman said he suffered fractures to two vertebrae in his neck, adding that he is not paralyzed.

“My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are humans,” Schulman wrote.

Schulman shared several images showing his injuries and recovery in the hospital, warning his social media followers that some of the images were graphic. The photos include X-ray images and photos of him in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace.

“It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again,” he wrote.

Schulman, who has hosted the MTV series about people who track down Internet scammers for nine seasons, wrote that he’d gone fishing with his family the day before the accident and “it’s true what they say – life can change in an instant.”

He added: “I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude.”

