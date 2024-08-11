Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

Feeling saucy? McDonald’s France jokes about pulling classic curry sauce after Steph Curry leads US over France

<i>Jamie Squire/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Stephen Curry after a three point basket during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Stephen Curry after a three point basket during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10.
By
Published 2:38 PM

By Robert Ilich, CNN

(CNN) — McDonald’s France had a not-so-thinly veiled response to the men’s basketball final at the Paris Olympics.

After Steph Curry drained eight three-pointers Saturday to help lead the United States to gold in a 98-87 win over France, the Instagram account for McDonald’s France posted a message Sunday directed at the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter’s heroics.

“For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce,” McDonald’s France’s posting translates from French to English, and included a picture of the chain’s Classic Curry dipping sauce.

The Instagram posting had nearly 15,000 likes over seven hours.

“This is a joke in reference to yesterday’s basketball game and Stephen Curry’s huge performance,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s France told CNN in an email Sunday.

Curry, 36, put on a memorable performance against France, knocking down four clutch 3-pointers over a stretch of 2 minutes and 13 seconds late in the fourth quarter.

It was a difficult defeat for the host country, who had trailed the United States by just three points with 2:58 remaining. France, which boasts several NBA players including Victor Wembanyama, had lost in a close game to the United States, 87-82, in the gold medal game at the 2021 Olympics in Japan.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content