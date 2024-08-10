Travis Scott released after Paris hotel fight with his bodyguard

By Saskya Vandoorne, Camille Knight and Mia Alberti, CNN

Paris (CNN) — American rapper Travis Scott was released from police custody in Paris on Saturday without charges after getting into a fight with his bodyguard the day before.

Police were called to the George V luxury hotel at 5 a.m. on Friday (11 p.m. ET on Thursday) to break up the fight. Scott was arrested after he allegedly attacked a security guard who intervened, according to a police spokesman.

The case was dismissed due to lack of evidence to support the alleged offense, the city’s prosecutor’s office said.

Scott, who was in Paris for the Olympic Games, on Thursday attended the men’s basketball semi-final that saw the United States beat Serbia.

Scott, one of the preeminent rappers of his generation and whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, had wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour only days earlier in Lisbon, Portugal.

The tour has seen him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including a recent date at Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.

The rapper has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, including a nod for Best Rap Album for his 2023 release “Utopia.”

But he has also faced run-ins with authorities. Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail in June on charges of trespass and disorderly intoxication.

He is perhaps best known for his raucous live performances that have occasionally spun out of control, including a fatal Astroworld Festival show in 2021 that left 10 people dead.

Scott was cleared of criminal charges by the Houston District Attorney’s office over that tragedy last year, District Attorney Kim Ogg said during a press conference at the time. But he has faced a series of civil lawsuits brought forth by many of the victims’ families.

