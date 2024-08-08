Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves to prevent pets from setting your home on fire

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Samsung is recalling knobs on some of its electric stoves, warning that fires can be set off if pets — or even humans — bump into them.

Several videos have shown pets accidentally igniting fires from jumping onto stoves and pawing at the knobs. A Colorado dog set off a house fire in June by doing just that, when the boxes on top of the stove caught on fire. It was all caught on the home’s security footage.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 1.1 million units are affected. Samsung will provide free knob locks or covers for certain slide-in electric ranges with front-mounted knobs that were sold between 2013 and 2024.

“This announcement follows reports that front-mounted range knobs can be activated through accidental contact by people or pets, posing a fire hazard if flammable objects are left on top of the range,” Samsung said in a press release.

CPSC is looking into fires caused by stoves due to pets jumping on them or humans accidentally bumping into them.

At a committee meeting in June, CPSC said it “is aware of incidents where houses burned, and people died from house fires started by range knobs accidentally turned on whether from people bumping into the knobs or pets activating the range. The issues affect both gas and electric ranges.”

The recall said that Samsung received more than 300 reports of accidental activation by pets or humans since 2013, resulting in about 250 fires. At least 18 of those fires caused “extensive property damage.” There also have been 40 injury reports, eight of which required medical attention, and seven of those fires have led to pet deaths.

Although the CPSC doesn’t have the power to force companies to recall unsafe products, companies typically volunteer to recall items the agency deems unsafe.

Affected models can be found on the CPSC site.

How to stay safe

CPSC has data on knob issues at a range of brands, not just Samsung, the company said. Anyone with pets, small children, or even the tendency to bump into things should take extra precautions around electric and gas stoves.

Samsung advised customers to keep children and pets away from knobs and double check knobs are turned off when they’re done cooking. It also said to never place, leave or store anything on top of the stove when it’s not in use.

CPSC also has similar stove guidance, adding that customers with small children or pets should invest in safety knobs or covers.

Though Samsung said the stoves can still be used until the knob locks or covers come in, CPSC said in the recall that consumers are “cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs” in the meantime.

Samsung said customers can visit this website, call Samsung at 1-833-775-0120 from 9 am to 8 pm ET Monday through Friday, or email rangesupport@sea.samsung.com to receive their free knob locks or covers.

The knobs already have a two-step activation system with a “push and turn” movement.

Samsung said it is working with the CPSC and that it has already introduced knob safety features in its newest models. Samsung said its existing stoves with WiFi capabilities can text owners when the burner is first activated.

